Providence has been good to him, no doubt. Everything about the former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzoh Kalu, points to the fact that he was born under a lucky star. His inspiring journey began when he became the president of the Students Union Government (SUG) in his days at the University of Maiduguri.

Three years after, he graced the covers of some national dailies when he was appointed the Chairman of Borno Water Board at 25.

Again, fate shot him to the limelight when he was appointed the chairman of Cooperative and Commerce Bank at the young age of 27 and at 28, Kalu was made the chairman of the old Imo State Marketing Agency. Athe time Imo State comprised of both the present Imo and Abia states.

But the crowning glory was when he became the governor of Abia State at 39.

Prior to his emergence as the then Number One Citizen of Abia State, Kalu had hugged success, to the envy of others. Typical of all successful men in history, he is not insulated from challenges. His political career had once suffered a setback of a sort. At that time, some had predicted the collapse of his business empire. But he bounced back like a hero. Today, he is not only an elected senator, but is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the political climate around the country.

In all of this, he is very much appreciative of the unseen hand of God in his life. For this, he has committed his life to the service of humanity. In line with the avowed commitment, Kalu recently purchased 450,000 palm seedlings for distribution to farmers in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the seedlings at his Igbere country home in Bende Local Government Area, Kalu said that the initiative was his own support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria.

He also said that the initiative was designed to encourage Abia farmers to go into palm plantation and other cash crops in order to create wealth.

“This is a sure way of creating wealth among the people of Abia. It is better than sharing money to them,” he said.

He stated that the seedlings would be given to those with proof of ownership of family land for the palm plantation.

Kalu said that the dependence on importation of palm from Thailand and Malaysia would drastically reduce by the time people begin to harvest the fruits of the palm.