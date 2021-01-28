From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The new Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Nasiru Mohammed, has said that the state Command has arrested four police officers seen in viral video manhandling five residents at Orlu on Wednesday.

A statement by the Imo State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, expressed the commissioner’s condemnation the inhumane treatment and assault on the victims at Banana Junction, Orlu, by the officers, noting that the act was unprofessional and unacceptable to the Force.

The officers were seen in the viral video laying five persons on the ground and flogging them.

Commissioner Mohammed said that the erring police officers have been identified and arrested, with disciplinary action already in process.

The commissioner advised the public not to be afraid to report any unethical and unprofessional conduct they observe in police officers in the state to the appropriate quarters.