Imo State government has insisted that the military operation in Orlu Local Goverment Area of the State has since been brought under control after the imposition of curfew by the State Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The State government however has declared the purported military invasion and tension in the area as false, linking the escalation of the rumour to its opposition who it noted are not happy with the swiftness governor Uzodimma quelled the situation in Orlu.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba urged the residents of the State to disregard the rumour and go about their normal business.

According to the statement “The attention of imo State government has been drawn to malicious rumours circulating around that the security situation in Orlu and environs has worsened.

“The purveyors of this tale went even further to impute that security forces have been shooting sporadically and arresting innocent citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt,there is no truth whatsoever in those stories. If anything, the situation in Orlu has since been brought under control. There is absolute peace and calm in the city as people are going about their normal duties.

“Government is aware that opposition elements who abinitio instigated the crisis for selfish reasons are not happy that government quickly arrested the situation, hence the rumours.

“Government assures all law abiding Nigerians living in Orlu or passing through the town that the city is completely safe. There should therefore go about their lawful businesses without any let.

“No matter the level of provocation,imo State government under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma will continue to discharge its primary duty of protection of lives and property.” The statement concludes.