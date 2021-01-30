From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has condemned the killings of unarmed civilians in Orlu Local Government Area of the state by the Nigerian Army, describing the carnage as unacceptable and wicked.

Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial Zone between 2015 and 2019, told the Federal Government to bring to book those directly or indirectly connected with the dastardly act, while charging traditional rulers and community leaders to guard against strange movements in their domains.

He further expressed concern that if nothing was done urgently to contain the ongoing uprising in Orlu, it would be concluded that the present APC government has failed on its promises to protect the masses.

“The rate of killings in Nigeria since APC took over the mantle of leadership in the country is worrisome. How could one wake up in the morning only to see gory scenes of innocent people slaughtered like cows? It is barbaric and wicked that everything has become bloodletting everywhere; where is Nigeria heading for? What is happening today in the country is an indication that the APC government does not have a direction. If the killing is not happening in Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Ebonyi, or Enugu, it will be happening in Yobe, Borno, Rivers or Plateau. This is very dangerous for the country. The question is: are the security agents protecting the people or killing those they were asked to protect?”

Then he added: “When a government fails to protect the lives and property of its citizenry, it, therefore, appears that such administration is doomed,” expressing shock about how frustration and hunger had pushed people to rise against one another.