Orlu zonal traditional rulers, Orlu zonal elders and chairmen, interim management committee of the 12 local governments of Orlu zone have passed vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma.

They also agreed to commence the process of recalling Okorocha from the Senate.

In a statement issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting at the palace of Eze Okeke, the Eze Udo of Amaifeke, the leaders of thought condemned the invasion of government sealed Spring Palm Estate by Senator Okorocha.

According to them, Governor Uzodimma was right in the action that he took against Okorocha who they claimed turned himself to King Ahab while he was the governor of Imo.

They alleged that Okorocha abused public trust by misappropriating the common wealth.

They claimed that between 2011 and 2019, Imo State’s assets were brazenly converted and shared among Okorocha’s immediate family members, in-laws and cronies.

They also appealed to Governor Uzodimma to recover to the last kobo, all the monies and property Okorocha allgedly looted from the state treasury.

They said the recent effrontery with which the former governor invaded the state to unseal Spring Palm Estate in Otamiri Waterside called for serious action, adding that in order to instil public confidence in government, the right thing to do is to ensure all the state patrimony allegedly grabbed, stolen, looted or converted by Senator Okorocha are recovered and returned to the state.