By Peter Anosike

A prominent Orlu senatorial zone indigene in Imo State, Prince Nixon Okwara has said that Orlu Senatorial zone is missing the quality representation, which Senator Osita Izunaso would have given them if he is in the senate at present.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, Okwara who is the son of the late traditional ruler of old Ideato local government area, Eze Cyril Okwarauba said that Senator Izunaso would have been the best thing that would have happened to Orlu Senatorial zone in the Senate.

In this interview, he also spoke on the White paper of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Land and related matters from June 2006 to May,2019 as well as on the one year administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Excerpts

Do you think that Orlu zone is missing representation following Senator Okorocha`s crisis?

Yes. That is very clear. There is a saying that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. It is very clear that Okorocha`s numerous challenges is affecting the quality of representation for Orlu people because he is distracted. He is battling to see if he can save his head from the numerous corruption cases that have been leveled against him of which I am sure that it is only a miracle that can save him from them because in my opinion, he is guilty as charged.

We all are witnesses to his recklessness while he was the governor. So, Orlu zone is lacking representation in the senate. That is why we are missing Senator Osita Izunaso. He is the right man for the job. In Senator Izunaso, I see leadership, humility, humanity and egalitarianism. It is unfortunate that the recall system does not work, if not every Orlu indigene would have signed for his recall. However, our joy is that 2023 is not too far. We still have the opportunity to get it right.

What is your take on the White paper of the judicial commission of inquiry on land and related matters?

Well, the governor deserves commendation for that. You know that it was former Governor Emeka Ihedioha that set up the commission of inquiry and Uzodinma took up all the good policies of the immediate past administration. Another thing is the Imo State Salary Payment Portal. This is a policy that would bring to an end the issue of ghost workers in the civil service.

How do you see governor Hope Uzodinma`s one year in office?

I want to say that Imo State is now in good hands. I went to Imo State some time ago and was amazed by the quality of road construction. One of the amazing parts of his administration is continuing with every good policy of the immediate past administration. I can say that the Uzodinma administration has demonstrated enough commitment to the Three R Agenda of his administration and I hope that he would continue this way.