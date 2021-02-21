From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The ongoing military operation in search of the camps of the members of the Eastern Security Network, has created panic in Orlu, Njaba and Orsu Local Government Areas of the state, which has resulted in most villagers deserting their homes

This this even as the President of Alaigbo development Foundation, Prof Uzodimma Nwala has described the situation as unfortunate saying that it is difficult to really know the true situation on ground.

Our correspondent gathered at the weekend that most villagers have deserted their homes as military helicopters have continued its survailence over the communities in search of members of the Eastern Security Network an arm of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra since last week when the operation commenced.

An Indigene of Uda Orsuihiteukwa in the Orsu LGA that has common boundaries with Anambra state told our correspondent that though no indigene was shot by the soldiers but that the military operation was causing serious panic in the area and that most villagers out of fear have already deserted their homes to avoid falling victims as it was in Odi.

He said “Situation now is relatively calm in Udah, Orsuihiteukwa. Military helicopters have just left my area a while ago after the surveilance mission. All security Hilux vans have left Udah community for their respective bases.

“Civilians were not in anyway harassed in the exercise. No casualties. The invasion may have been warranted by intelligence reports. But the situation has caused a serious panic in the community and as a result most villagers have already deserted their homes for fear of falling victims as it happened in Odi,Bayelsa some years back. What has even heightened the fears of the people is that there was no information from the state government that it was going to develop soldiers to the area. ”

Adding, “The leaders and office officers from Orlu zone should address this security instability in our zone now. This is not healthy for the progress and advancement of the biggest Senatorial Zone in Nigeria.”

An indigene of Umunam Atta Community in Njaba council area, Andrew Ibe, said, “The truth of the matter is that the soldiers are not beating anyone. But our concern here is that there may be shooting any moment since their helicopter is hovering over our houses.

“Again, they arrested one of our respected indigenes who is a priest in the Sabbath Church here. Since Saturday, when he was arrested, nobody has told us why that is so”.

Meanwhile, the President and founder of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Prof Uzodimma Nwala described the situation in Orlu as very unfortunate as it real difficult to know the true situation in the area.

However, he said that his organization is making frantic effort to bring elders and leading monarchs of Ndigbo for a meeting where the issues of securing the people would be discussed and solutions proffered.

” The situation in Orlu is very unfortunate and no one could actually say the real situation there. But we cannot continue like this and our organization is making efforts to bring all elders and leading monarchs in South east to a meeting where we could discuss the issues security and the best way to secure our people because we cannot this kind of situations to continue.”