From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday visited the palace of Eze Boniface Okereke, the traditional ruler of Uzoubi – Umuna in Orlu Local Government Area of the State, part of where the clash between the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the soldiers occurred to sympathise with him and his people.

Okorocha who was accompanied by some of his former aides met a sober royal father of the community who was humiliated by some overzealous policemen drafted to maintain peace in the area.

The former governor who also hails from Orlu zone, after listening to the plight and petition written to the State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed by the monarch on the humiliation on him by the police vowed to take the matter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for prompt action.

Okorocha who attributed the cause of the unrest to so much anger and frustration in the country however urged the Orlu residents to live in harmony with their visitors just as he also maintained that such unholy incident must stop.

He said “it is religiously wrong to take lives , Orlu people are not know for violence , I know that there is anger and frustration in the nation , this ugly incident has touched everybody, but I pray it must stop.”

Recalled that the royal father was among those brutalised by police officers when a curfew was imposed by Governor Hope Uzodimma. According to the royal father, he was made to lie down on the major road despite his age and identifying him self as a monarch.

Meanwhile, to assuage the effects of the damage on the victims, Okorocha has announced a N2 million cash donation to be given to the victims of the unrest as well as a scholarship to a 9 year old boy with bullet wound.

The disbursement of the money, Okorocha said would be handled by a 7 man committee headed by professor Adaobi Obasi, former Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University (IMSU) and Mrs Ijeoma Igboanusi as the secretary. President Generals of the affected communities of Okporo and Umutanzi were also named as members.

Father of the 9 year old boy hit by a stray bullet Mr Isaac Opara from Umudiato , Orlu while thanking Okorocha for awarding a scholarship to his son said “I have spent a fortune trying to make my son stay alive after he was shot.

“I took him to a children hospital he was rejected, likewise many other places but I thank God he was accepted at last.” Opara said.

Recounting how his son was shot , Opara said ” They told me that my wife has been shot, I went in search of her only to find out that it was my son that was shot in the arm while playing with his peers.” Opera said.