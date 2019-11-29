Merit Ibe

Global dairy giant, Ornua Foods, has expressed its confidence in the Nigerian economy as it has unveiled its new filled milk brand, Kerrygold Avantage.

The company, with its headquarters in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, said it decided to expand its business scope in the country through the unveiling of the new brand in addition to the whole milk variety, Kerrygold full cream milk, already being enjoyed across the country.

Other products of the company are butter, cheese, biscuits and Irish cream liquor, all produced with the finest fresh full fat milk.

The premium milk powder, which is available in 400g, 900g, 1.8kg and 2.5kg tons, 400g, and 900g pouch and 25kg bags, is a nutrient rich affordable milk with a stable shelf life, has functional benefit for tea/coffee cream, ice cream and yogurt.

It is high source of major minerals particularly protein, vitamins A and D, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and trace elements.

The product is available in 12kg sachet, 380g pouch, 400g tin, 850g pouch, 900g tin and 2.5kg tin.

Kerrygold avantage will be distributed all over major cities in Nigeria and is already available in major wholesale market and supermarket within the reach of prospective consumers. The unique packaging of the brand stands it out among competition as it is already in high demand by major stakeholders along the value chain.

Present at the unveiling, which took place in Lagos, were Ornua executives, including Bernard Condone, managing director, Global Ingredients division, Ornua Cooperative Ltd; Roison Hennerty, managing director, Ornua Global Food Division, Ornua cooperative Ltd; Mike Mcdonagh, finance director, Ornua Ingredients Division; Gills Fellens, chief growth officer, Ornua; David Buttler, managing director, Ornua, Middle East and Africa; Barry Newman, Ornua Regional Head, North Central Africa and Nigeria and John Spicer, regional head, Middle East.