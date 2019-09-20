The Oyo State Police Command has warned religious groups to shun violence and tolerate one another during the forth coming Oro festival in Iseyin community.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, gave the warning yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting on how to defuse the tension over the planned celebration of the Oro festival in Iseyin.

There had been tension between the Muslim community and traditional religion worshipers in Iseyin over the Oro festival scheduled to hold between September 22 and October 8.

Olukolu said he was compelled to call for the meeting to address the matter which had the potential of snowballing into a conflict of very serious magnitude that might disrupt the peace of the state if not properly managed.

Olukolu, who said the brewing misunderstanding had affected diverse groups in Iseyin, advised all the parties involved to shun violence and allow peace to reign. “Religion should not be the basis of our division and this meeting is to re-emphasise the need for tolerance to ensure that peace and tranquility reign in the state.