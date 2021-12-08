From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that justice will be done, no matter who is involved in the killing of Sylvester Oromoni, student of Dowen College, Lagos.

This is even as he said if his death truly resulted from bullying or cultism, it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to the recurring problem.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari ordered the police to continue the ongoing investigation until they got to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course.

He condemned the act that led to the death Sylvester, describing him as a bright youngster doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family.

The statement read thus: “For several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how our young son, Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of Sylvester, one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family and if this incident is truly arising from bullying or cultism, the President assures that it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

“The President urges the Police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course, assuring that justice will be done, no matter who is involved.”