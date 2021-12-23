From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The family of the murdered student of Dowen College, Lagos, late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has faulted the bail granted to the suspects in the matter by a Magistrate Court in Yaba.

Father of the slain student, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, who reacted to the bail while speaking with journalists in Asaba, wondered why the court granted them bail when the 21 days requested by the police for investigation was yet to elapse.

Oromoni said releasing the suspects may hinder investigation, noting that though the family was not against granting the bail, the court should have waited, at least, for the 21 days to elapse.

“And the 21 days have not expired, and the court granted them bail. I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Government and the Inspector General of Police to please take note.

“Secondly, the police said they are not done with the investigation, that granting the boys bail will not help their investigation, they are getting more facts.

“And they (police) were even planning that after 21 days, if they are not done with their investigation, they will ask for extension. I am surprised that the court granted them bail when the date given has not elapsed.

“I am not a lawyer, but what the family is saying is that they should allow the police to conclude their investigation. I am not saying that they should not be granted bail, but it is the court that gave the police 21 days,” he said.