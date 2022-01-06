From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The family of the late Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.) has faulted the legal advice by the Director of Public Prosection (DPP), Lagos State, which stated that the suspects in the murder saga has no case to answer.

Father of the deceased student of Dowen College, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni in reaction to the DPP’s advice, said the family would pursue the case legally to a logical conclusion to get justice.

As a result, Mr. Oromoni in a statement, said the family has instructed the legal team led by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) to put machinery in motion.

The bereaved father called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, civil society organisations and international bodies to wade in and ensure that justice was served.

The statement read in parts: “My attention has been drawn to the legal advice, dated January 4, 2022 on the untimely and brutal death of my beloved son, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. who died on November 30, 2021.

“I am appalled by the said legal advice being circulated on social media, as a copy was not obliged to us despite several request for same.”

Oromoni expressed dismay at what he described as “gang up” by concerned authorities against the “innocent boy who died as a result of negligence by the management of Dowen College and the release of the five suspects when the police have not concluded investigations.

“Be that as it may, I am not surprised with the content of the said legal advice.

“This is because the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, had, on December 31, 2021, said before the governor, the Attorney-General and the DPP that investigation had been concluded and that those arrested in connection with the murder had no case to answer.

“It may interest you to know that the suspects were ordered to be remanded by the police for 21 days to have proper investigation by the same Magistrate Court in Lagos which granted the five suspects bail.”

Oromoni added that there was a clear oral statement from his son before he died and his schoolmates that he was tortured and given an unknown substance, suspected to be poison, which led to his death.

“The management of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has always claimed that my late son sustained injury while playing football.

“All the evidence gathered has shown that this is not the true story but a way to cover up their negligence.

“Based on the outcome of the autopsy report which contradicts the story of Dowen College, it is my firm belief that there is a conspiracy among the officials,” he said.