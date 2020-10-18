Joe Effiong, Uyo

Oron National Forum( ONAf), a foremost socio-political group of Oron ethnic nationality of Akwa Ibom State has asked the federal government to quickly initiate the process of ending the EndSARS protest so as to stop loss of lives and injuries perpetrated by some security agents.

In a statement signed by their national president, national secretary and publicity secretary of the group, Ita Ante, Etifit Nkereuwen and Stephen Bassey, respectively, ONAf expressed their displeasure and dismay at the nonchalant attitude of the federal government to the protesters which, according to them, has led to loss of lives and serious injuries to the protesters by the police.

“The federal government must realize that anyone who desires peace, must work for and cherish justice since there can be no true peace where injustice is the order of the day as it is in Nigeria today.

“We condemn in totality this barbaric brutality of the oppressed people by a democratic government led by President Buhari. The protest seems to have life of its own and spreading all over the country; this shows that most Nigerians are totally dissatisfied with the present government,” ONAf said.

According to them, EndSARS protest is a microcosm of the fundamental problems in Nigeria.

“We therefore call on the federal fovernment to urgently end this ugly and unfortunate situation of killing innocent people of this country while agitating for their fundamental rights. We equally urge the federal fovernment to immediately engage the people in a genuine and sincere dialogue to address their demands. We hereby reiterate that restructuring of this country is a desirable path for true progress and development.

While congratulatin and appreciating the Nigerian youths for their steadfastness and courage to stand up against injustice, marginalisation, oppression, corruption, misrule and nepotism, ONAf appealled for support and solidarity of all well meaning Nigerians and international community “in this just and democratic struggle for egalitarian Nigerian federation.”

They also pledged their total support to “this historic struggle of our people.”