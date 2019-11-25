Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A senator, representing Lagos West, Olamilekan Adeola, has expressed his readiness to upgrade the pavilion at the Empire Field Event Arena in Ilaro, to a 3,000-seater, to accommodate more guests who throng the town for the annual Oronna/Ilaro festival.

Adeola, also known as Yayi, stated this at the weekend during the grand finale of the festival in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The senator, who was the chairman on the occasion, said the pavilion, which was constructed in 2012, needed to be rebuilt to seat at least 3,000 guests in a comfortable manner comparable to what is in place in Ijebu Ode and Abeokuta for similar socio-cultural activities.

Adeola, accompanied to the event by some senators and members of the House of Representatives, including Isah Jubril (Kogi East), Adelere Oriolowo (Osun West), Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East) and Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central), added that with the support of his colleagues, a new pavilion will be added to the venue in the next three years.

He commended the festival’s Central Planning Committee for putting together a colourful grand finale, declaring that he would continue to support the socio-cultural and economic development of Ilaro in particular and Yewaland in general.

Adeola, who is the Senate Committee chairman on Finance, equally commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for rehabilitating the General Hospital, Ilaro and his intervention in road infrastructure in Ogun West senatorial district.