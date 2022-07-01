From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the white paper committee to review parastatal, agencies, commission created since 2014, chaired by the former Head of Service, Ebele Okeke.

Recall the government had in November 2021, inaugurated two sub-committees on the implementation of the whitepaper on the restructuring of ministries, departments and agencies to reduce the cost of governance, chaired by former heads of service of the federation — Bukar Aji, Amal Pepple and Oladapo Afolabi.

The second committee was to

review new parastatals, agencies and commissions created after the submission of the report on restructuring.

Speaking at the short ceremony in Abuja on Friday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the committee has six weeks to submit report so the process of implementation can begin after approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Details later…