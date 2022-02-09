From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The committees on implementation of the white paper on restructuring of ministries, departments and agencies to reduce the cost of governance have recommended a moratorium on creation of new Federal Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

The sub-committees are chaired by former heads of service of the Federation — Bukar Aji, Amal Pepple and Oladapo Afolabi.

The committees on (A) review of White Paper on the Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs) and (B) Review of Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created after the conclusion of report on restricting and rationalisation, also urged the federal government to direct the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to adhere strictly to the Act establishing it and, henceforth, desist from approving salaries; and (c) strict adherence by political office holders to the terms of their engagement, especially in relation to appointment of aides.

Chairman of the Committee on Review of New Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs), Pepple, said, the recommendations of the Committee were strictly guided by the terms of reference and focussed on reducing cost of governance, improving cost efficiency, eliminating duplication or overlapping functions and propriety/impropriety of government funding professional associations.

She said: “A major consideration for this assignment was the imperative for the Federal Government to address the drivers of high cost of governance. It is, therefore, important that the following critical recommendations are given utmost consideration:

(a) Placing moratorium on creation of new Federal Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions. (b) Direct the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to adhere strictly to the Act establishing it and, henceforth, desist from approving salaries; and (c) Strict adherence by political office holders to the terms of their engagement, especially in relation to appointment of aides.”