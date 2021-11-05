From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Government has inaugurated two sub-committees to ensure the restructuring of parastatals, commissions and agencies in a bid to address the challenge of increasing cost of governance.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the inauguration of the sub-committee of the Stephen Oransanye report created after submission of the report in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

The restructuring comes on the heels of a decline in revenue and the quest to make the Federal Government less of a cost centre and more of a revenue generator.

Mustapha, represented by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi- Esan said the White Paper on the Oransanye report was issued and published in March 2014 and was followed by the White Paper implementation committee inaugurated in May 2014.

He, however, said for several reasons, most of which were anchored on political expediency, the White Paper not only rejected a large number of the recommendations, it also merely noted an equally greater number of others.

He regretted that even those accepted were not implemented. He said Nigeria had continued to suffer under a daily increasing weight of a high cost of governance underpinned by high personnel and overhead costs to the detriment of having adequate resources for development projects.

He said the need for cutting down the cost of governance cannot be more compelling than now, especially in the face of declining revenue. He said there was the need to make the Federal Government less of a cost centre and more of a revenue generator.

“For a long time now, the country has been struggling to make sure that at least 30 per cent of its annual budget goes into capital projects. You would all agree with me that the inability to implement the report of the Committee on Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions are costing government highly. This cost grows higher for every delay that the implementation suffers. This is further worsened by the fact that immediately after the report was released, parastatals and agencies billed for mergers or scrapping began developing means of further entrenching themselves as a major expenditure source to the government.”

