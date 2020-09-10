Aikhuanyi Moses Osatufoh, popularly known as Moziano Movenchy, is a name that resonates in the music industry, as he is easily identified as the boss of Fast Life Record Label, the company he founded in 2018.

Beside, his showbiz life, however, Movenchy has another facet to his personality, one that stands him out as someone in whom flows the milk of human kindness.

The 28-year-old graduate of Auchi Polytechnic distinguishes himself as a humanitarian by his numerous altruistic activities and especially through his Fast Life Foundation that catered to the needs of orphans and other vulnerable children in the country.

He recently shed light on his altruism and motivation for founding a charity organisation.

“This foundation is aimed at providing care to orphans in Nigeria. It’s main objective is to contribute to the provision of a nurturing environment where such kids can be raised with ample opportunities to obtain proper education, learn trade skills, and receive healthcare services,” he said.

On what inspired him to get involved in charities, Moziano Movenchy said: “I was touched by the situation of some children in orphanages and kid beggars on the street. But generally, I am emotional about the less privileged who do not have sustainable means of survival. And you find them mostly in orphanages and on the street.”

Although Fast Life foundation came into existence in 2020, Movenchy, had started his humanitarian activities since 2017.

His goal of reaching out to vulnerable children is, according to him, to “ensure that the children we serve are in an environment that empowers them, where they will be able to fully grow their god-given potential.”

Declaring his commitment to this charitable cause, he said: “I feel really good and happy anytime I reach out to them. It gives me joy seeing them happy when they receive items I brought to them.”