ORS olive oil, manufactured by Africa Consumer Care Limited, became the cynosure of all eyes after flooring other cosmetics firms at the 2019 National Association of Hair Dressers and Cosmetologist[ NASHCO] trade fair day which took place during the week at NASHCO ground, Akesan, LASU road, Lagos.

ORS olive oil is a product which creates healthy beautiful hair for every woman, regardless of type or texture. The product comprises of moisturising hair lotion, castor oil, lock oil and twist gel.

The two days event whose aim is to showcase and discover cosmetic, hosted thousands of customers and hairdressers across the country.

Speaking at the event, Business Head, African Consumer Care Limited, Sanjay Kashyap, was delightful to witness ORS olive oil gain applauds from consumers and admirers.

“I’m happy to witness today’s event. Although my mission here is to make my product known but am glad with what have seen so far. The consumers has shown we the manufacturer are on the right track. I appreciate them and i promise very soon we will come out with new brand. Although, it was though for me bringing the goods down here because of the forex issue.We have a big factory here in Nigeria and our target is to make sure the product goes beyond this stage.

Our hair shampoo product has also gone viral. We drew our customers attention with affordable prices. To me, its not about the money, its about the value and am very proud to showcase my product during this event. Aside that, we also went extra mile by dashing out kits and tools to stylist and this has made our product unique. I am using this medium to tell you we will never relent in producing good and quality product

which will take us to an enviable height,” he assured.

In a similar vein, Nnaji Ikennwa, brand executive manager, ORS olive oil, also showed gratitude towards the massive turn out as she vowed to abide with the customers demand.