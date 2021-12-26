From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In the spirit of Christmas and social responsibility, Orsumenyi youths under the aegis of Orsumenyi Indigenous Youth Forum (OIYF) have visited scores of centenarians and octogenarians in all the villages in the town with presents to show them love.

President of the forum, Dr Charles Ebulue said the initiative came from the youth body both home and abroad originated by one of the youth members in the United States, Mr Cornelius Ike to remember the elderly men and women in every village.

He noted that it was a December to remember as that was the first edition of the gesture to appreciate the oldies in Orsumenyi town.

“This is done to appreciate them for what they did for the town when they were still vibrant and what they continue to do in one way or the other. We deem it necessary to remember them.

“The greatest challenge the elderly ones have is loneliness. So, to identify with them this Christmas season is a memorable thing. As you can see most of them were excited when we came with the gift items.

“We shared food items and gave monetary support to them individually. That, of course, gives them a sense of belonging. We believe that the psychological impression which has been created with this visit is capable of extending their individual life span, “Dr Ebulue said.

He explained that a committee was set up to ensure an error-free selection of the beneficiaries which he said was later thrown open. He noted that wide consultations were made to be sure that anyone identified in any village remained the oldest man or woman in that village.

Present to witness the event was the Chairman, Association of Anambra State Town Unions Youth Wing in Anambra South Senatorial zone, Mr Nkwado Onwughalu.

He eulogized Orsumenyi youths and their leadership for the initiative. He said he was endeared to Dr Ebulue because of what he described as laudable initiatives to run the affairs of the youths.

Mr Onwughalu said when he knew that Ebulue is a medical doctor that he was surprised how such a busy professional still dedicated time to leading the youths of his community. He said it was worthy of emulation.

A good number of the youths trooped out including the Vice President, OIYF, Mr Anakor Ikenna; Secretary, Mr Egbeigwe Chijioke; PRO, Mr Agbaraka Ugoo; Ladies Coordinator, Lady Ebere Adinnu to join the youth president in the home-to-home visit.

The youths received showers of prayers from the beneficiaries who said they never expected the largesse in their separate comments.

Villages visited were Akabo, Ocho, Dimala, Umuka, Odikpi, Eleke, Uhume, Amichi, Umuomam, Obiofia, Obiuno, Anubio, Unugo, Amakom, among others.

There were twenty four beneficiaries both men and women selected from those villages.