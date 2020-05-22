As cultural life gradually returns to Orsumohu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State following the election of a new traditional ruler after a 35-year dispute, members of the Comprehensive Secondary School Onitsha Old Boys Association (CSSO) have risen in support of the process, which produced one of them, Pharm. Anslem Elochukwu Mbanefo, a 1993 alumnus of the school now known as Patterson Memorial School, Onitsha, as the traditional ruler.

After a virtual conference of the members of the group from their various locations across the world on May 17, 2020, the association, led by Ephraim Nwaneri, expressed joy and support for the choice of Mbanefo by the various clans in the community. They expressed optimism that this would foster lasting peace in the community, which has been embroiled in kingship tussle for over three decades.

In a communiqué jointly signed by exco members: Harrison Umeh (vice chairman), Peter Ibikunle-Awoyemi (secretary), Obinna Ukaeze (PRO), Chidi Nnamani, Godwin Madichem and others, the group called on the indigenes of the community to support the new ruler, who has always exhibited traits of leadership and greatness even as a student.

Others who took part in the conference were: Godwin Madichem, Sampson Okorie, Anthony Okpara, Daniel Ikeji, Ernest Njesi, Ndubuisi Ogbu, Obioma Nganya, Samson Udeh, Tochukwu Akile, Ikechukwu Izuagba, Vincent Madububa, Chimaobi Okpalaoka, Godwin Ndubuizu, Peter Umeojiakor, Joseph Onwuzuluike, Ifeanyi Ezeigwe, Polycarp Offorbuike, Joel Anagwu, Hilary Ezechukwu, Chidi Izundu, Chidi Akubugari and Kandibe Ebunkpolo

With the election of HRH Igwe Elochukwu Mbanefo, he becomes Igwe Ozuruoha II of Orsumohu Town, Anambra State, after the death of his predecessor in 1985.