Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎The Medical Director of City Clinic in Benin City, Prof. Christopher Ogiehor, 80, has been reportedly murdered.

Prof Ogiehor, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and father in-law to the expelled governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, was said to have been killed at his residence located at 13, Egbor Anenne, GRA, Benin City.

‎He was said to have been found dead in his house in the early hours of yesterday morning with a broken head and his hands tied.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabubuzor, who confirmed the incident, said investigation into the gruesome murder has commenced.

‎He said operatives of the Command from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in charge of homicide, have been dispatched to the deceased’s residence.

