From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, yesterday, said the latest result of the governor’s COVID-19 test returned positive.

Akase said though the governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has commenced treatment as prescribed by doctors.

“He advises those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for test. The governor says it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.”

In the same vein, Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, revealed that nine aides of Ortom had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Abounu, who made the disclosure in Makurdi at a press conference said despite the number of aides that tested positive for the virus, all government activities were going on smoothly.

The deputy governor and chairman of Action Committee on COVID-19 said the committee had already carried out contact tracing of those who came in contact with all those infected by the virus.