Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cut short his leave to join hands with major stakeholders in the state to address the ongoing crisis in some border and other communities of the state.

The Governor who left the shores of Nigeria about two weeks ago for China was billed to return to the country on April 29, this year.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, who noted that the Governor was already on the way back to the country, stated that the decision became necessary following renewed killings of innocent people and destruction of property by gunmen especially in the Sankera area of the state.

“He (Ortom) appeals for calm and assures the people of the affected areas that the Benue State Government will do everything lawfully possible to ensure the end of the crisis and to guarantee their safety.”

Akase noted that it was part of the peace efforts that the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu recently led a state delegation to Taraba to meet with key stakeholders in that state where they engaged on the best approach to end the lingering crisis between the people of border communities in the two states.

The CPS maintained that even while on leave, Governor Ortom had been in constant touch with heads of security agencies in the state and is optimistic that sooner than later, peace would return to the troubled areas.

He also urged those who are taking advantage of the crisis to whip up sentiments to remember that Benue is the only state they have stressing that if they allow politics to destroy it, the impact of such destruction would affect everyone irrespective of political affiliation.

“The Governor appreciates the Benue State House of Assembly, State Executive and Security Councils, the Benue State Council of Chiefs, leaders, and members of religious, civil society and other groups, the media and the entire people of the state for the support given his Deputy while he was away on his annual leave.

“He enjoins Benue people to sustain the support and collaboration with the State Government in restoring peace to all parts of the state,” the statement read in part.