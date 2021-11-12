From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has, on behalf of the Benue State Government, expressed shock over the circumstances surrounding the death of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem who was declared missing a few weeks ago.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nat Ikyur, expressed pain that a Benue son would suddenly disappear only to be found dead by unidentified persons in an undisclosed location in Abuja.

“He says such a mysterious recovery of the body of the deceased reporter was suspicious and deserves to be thoroughly investigated.

“The Governor appeals to the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and other sister agencies to do everything possible to unravel the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder of the Benue-born journalist.

“Governor Ortom reiterates that the Benue State Government is always committed to the safety of all her citizens both at home and in the diaspora and will not rest on its oars until the perpetrators of this heinous act do not go unpunished.

Relatedly, a frontline 2023 governorship aspirant in Benue State, Mr Terver Akase strongly condemns the brutal killing of Tordue Henry Salem in Abuja.

The guber aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in a statement the Director of Media of his campaign organization, Nathaniel Nongu described as barbaric, painful and unfortunate, the murder of the journalist who he notes was a true professional who contributed significantly to nation building through his reports and analysis of public issues.

“He stresses that a nation where journalists become targets for elimination is capable of discouraging other patriotic professionals from serving their country.

“Mr Akase who is the immediate past Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, calls on enforcement agents to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the journalists, with a view to fishing out the killers to face the full wrath of the law.

“He emphasises that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will find no peace as the gentle spirit of Mr Salem and all fallen heroes will continue to haunt them.

Akase also sent deep condolences to the immediate family of the slain journalist, Vanguard newspaper, as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and prayed God to grant them solace and strength to bear the loss.

