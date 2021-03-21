From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned in strong terms, the attack on the convoy of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

APC, in a statement issued by the National Secretary, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, charged the security agents to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

While thanking God for his safety, the Caretaker Committee also praised the dutiful security details for repelling the attack.

The ruling party reiterated its earlier appeal that the escalating security situation in the country requires strong collaboration, frowning against politicising crime and criminality. According to the statement; “The APC condemns the attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. We thank God for his safety and praise the dutiful security details for repelling the attack.

“We are confident our security services will do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms. A crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” the statement read.