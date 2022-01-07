From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has applauded the Buhari-led administration for heeding his call and finally designating bandits as terrorists.

He said the step taken by the Federal Government would contain the atrocities of bandits and give citizens the opportunity to go about their legitimate businesses unmolested.

He said labelling bandits as terrorists was not enough and urged the president to also declare Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) as terrorist organisations.

He stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, saying ongoing security challenges would only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on MACBAN and FUNAM which had vowed to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of anti-grazing laws.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas whatsoever. It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.”

He described the tagging of the PDP as failure by the president as completely false.

“If anyone has failed, it is the Buhari-led APC Federal Government that has failed by taking Nigeria from top to bottom.”