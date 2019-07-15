Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has announced the appointment of Mr. Andrew Ayabam as acting Chairman, Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

Ayabam, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, takes over from Terzungwe Atser who was appointed by governor Ortom in early 2018.

Until his appointment, Ayabam was a zonal director of taxes with the Federal Inland Revenue services (FIRS) covering Benue, Niger, and Kaduna states.

He was first appointed as chairman of BIRS in 2010 by the then governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, and brought lots of innovation in the management and remittance of revenue generation in Benue State.

Many indigent graduates of the state were also employed when he held sway as the Chairman of BIRS during former Governor Suswam’s tenure.