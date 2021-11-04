From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday appointed Dr Gabriel Tivlumun Nyitse as his Chief of Staff.

The Governor also appointed Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi as the Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

Nyitse who, until his appointment, was a lecturer with Bingham University, Karu in the department of Mass Communication, succeeds Pastor Terwase Orbunde who resigned recently to join the 2023 governorship race.

Nyitse had served the state in various capacities, including Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration in the administration of the immediate past Governor, Sen. Gabriel Suswam.

On her part, Orubibi, a former Chairman of BIRS has now returned to take the seat again after the resignation of the immediate past Chairman, Andrew Ayabam.

It would be recalled that Orubibi, a tax Czar, had decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after she contested the Senate seat in 2019 and lost to former Governor Suswam.

