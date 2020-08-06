Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In fulfillment of his promise to ensure transparency and accountability in government, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assented to laws establishing the state Commission on Fiscal Responsibility as well as a Council on Public Procurement.

Also ascented to is the law for the establishment of Debt Management Office, a law to amend the Internal Revenue Administration Law of 2015.

The Governor, while signing the laws said the laws on Fiscal Responsibility, Public Procurement and Debt Management Office would stipulate standards similar or higher than those advised by the United Nations in the management of public resources.

While positing that transparent and accountable management of public resources had been a cardinal policy objective of his administration, Ortom maintained that it is not just a slogan but a deliberate resolve of his administration.

He explained that written laws were needed to provide clear guidance for everyone to be fully advised on acceptable practices in public offices.

The Governor urged those charged with the responsibility of implementing the laws to take the task seriously while also urging the public to cooperate with them in order to institutionalize a new culture of transparency and accountability in the management of public finances in the state.