Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has called on perpetrators of the communal crisis in Tyo-Mu community of Makurdi Local Government Area to cease hostilities and give peace a chance.

The governor, in a statement signed his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and made available to our correspondent described the crisis as unacceptable especially with the attendant violence which has led to the burning of many houses and displacement of hundreds of people.

While noting that no individual or group has the right to claim ownership of land as all lands belong to government, the governor stressed that his administration will not allow enemies of peace to get away with their anti-development actions.

Governor Ortom asked security operatives to identify and arrest any individual or group of persons suspected to be fuelling the crisis.

“He (Ortom) wonders why the people of Tyo-Mu who have lived together for decades have suddenly allowed selfish individuals to plant seeds of discord among them.

“The governor charges all stakeholders in the Tyo-Mu crisis to embrace dialogue initiated by the Benue State Security Council which delegation is led by Secretary to State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, to end the conflict,” the statement read in part.