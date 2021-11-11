From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has accented to two laws after they have been passed by the state House of Assembly.

They are the Law to provide for the management of funds of the Benue State House of Assembly and for Purposes therewith and a law to provide for the management of funds accruing to the Benue State Judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of the state and for the purposes connected therewith.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Barr. Mike Gusa said that the laws are to ensure transparency, accountability, effective and efficient utilization of the funds.

By this, Gusa explained that the three arms of government now have financial autonomy adding that a state accounts allocation committee has been set up with the responsibility of disbursing the funds accruing to the state.

He however noted that the operation of the state account allocation Committee does not in any way affect the operations of the Joint Accounts as being insinuated in some quarters stressing that the Joint Accounts itself is a creation of the constitution.

“The Joint Accounts Committee does not perform the function of the State Account Allocation Committee. They are two different committees.”

