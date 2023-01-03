From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has lauded former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of Peter Obi for President.

The governor stated that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

Governor Ortom strongly recommended Peter Obi to Nigerians as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.

He said he is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

The Governor stressed that for some years, the country has been tottering on the verge of collapse, owing to leadership failure and its attendant consequences of poverty, heightened insecurity with banditry, kidnappings and other acts of terrorism threatening the very foundations of the nation.

He says the President that Nigeria needs at this challenging time in the country’s history is one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development and emphasizes that Peter Obi has all such qualities.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, Ortom lauded Chief Obasanjo for once again demonstrating objectivity, truth and patriotism as a statesman whose views on national issues must be taken seriously.