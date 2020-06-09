Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reiterated his call for review of the Economic Community Of West African States, (ECOWAS) Protocol on free entry for member countries in order to stop the influx of foreign herdsmen into Nigeria.



Ortom who made the call on Tuesday in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of the state at the commissioning of the reconstructed Zaki-Biam Yam Market urged the Federal Government to stop armed herdsmen from freely entering Nigeria.

Ortom also called for the arrest of leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), for making inciting statements and taking responsibility for killings in Benue.



The Governor who said that between April and June this year, over 60 people had been killed by armed herders across the state expressed worry over what he described as a resurgence of armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on Benue communities especially in the rural areas despite the Federal Government’s Economic Diversification Programme. The Governor who saidthe Federal Government’s Economic Diversification Programme.

He posited that Benue alone is ready and capable to provide food security to the entire country but that the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen militia had continued to thwart the efforts.

The Governor reminded the Vice President of his promise, two years ago, that the Buhari administration would rebuild homes ravaged by militia herdsmen in Benue, pointing out that thousands of displaced people were still living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the state. The Governor who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reconstruction and inauguration of the Zaki Biam yam market, maintained that it has direct impact on millions of poor households and would go a long way in preventing post-harvest losses and ensuring food security. Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who spoke through a video conference commended Governor Ortom for his support for the success of the project.