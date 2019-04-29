Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended the efforts and sacrifices of the military, in counter-insurgency operation in the North East and other parts of the country.

Ortom, who gave the commendation during the West African Social Activity (WASA), organised by the 72 Special Forces Battalion of the Nigerian Army, in Makurdi, the state capital, at the weekend, applauded the bravery, doggedness and loyalty of the military in curbing insecurity in the country.

The governo,r who was represented by his Security Adviser, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, said the event affords the whole country the opportunity to sober-reflect on the officers and men of the military who have laid down their lives to keep the country going.

“I enjoin us all to continue to pray for the repose of their souls and for the well being of the families they left behind. Their sacrifices shall never be in vain.”

While thanking the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his support in ensuring peace n Benue State and the purposeful leadership he is giving to the Nigerian Army, Ortom commended the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Suleiman Muhammad, for organising the event.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Muhammad, said the event, “which is an important aspect of regimentation that reminds officers and men of the Nigerian army their core value, is carried out, annually, to mark the end of each year’s activities.”

He said the event provides a forum for personnel and their families to interact with their commanders and to display their rich cultural heritage as well as create room for entertainment in various forms to unwind after a hard year’s work.

A major highlight were the cultural displays, by various ethnic groups, including Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Calabar, Tiv as well as the Magajiya display and the Thug of War.