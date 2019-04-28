Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has commended the efforts and sacrifices of the military in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East and other parts of the country.

Ortom, who gave the commendation during the West African Social Activity (WASA) organized by the 72 Special Forces Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Makurdi, the Benue State capital at the weekend, applauded the bravery, doggedness and loyalty of officers and men of the military in curbing insecurity in the country.

The governor, represented by his Security Adviser, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, said the event affords the whole country the opportunity to reflect on the officers and men of the military who have laid down their lives to keep the country going.

“I enjoin us all to continue to pray for the repose of their souls and for the well being of the families they left behind. Their sacrifices shall never be in vain.”

While thanking the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his support in ensuring peace in Benue State and the purposeful leadership he is giving to the Nigerian Army, Ortom commended the Commanding Officer of the 72 Special Forces Battalion, Lt. Col. Suleiman Muhammad for organizing the event.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Muhammad, said event, an important aspect of regimentation that reminds officers and men of the Nigerian Army their core value, is carried out annually to mark the end of each year’s activities.

He said the event provides a forum for personnel and their families to interact with their commanders and to display their rich cultural heritage as well as create room for entertainment in various forms to unwind after a hard year’s work.

Highlight of the activity was the cultural displays by various ethnic groups including Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Calabar, Tiv, and a Tug of War contest.