Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has applauded security agencies in the state for ensuring the unconditional release of the founder of Tito Group of Companies, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi from the kidnappers’ den.

Akinkunmi who was abducted from his GRA Makurdi residence last Friday was released early hours of Monday after spending three days with the kidnappers.

Governor Ortom who visited Akinkunmi on Tuesday stated that the police and other security agencies had done exceptionally well by ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt.

He said he received the news of Akinkunmi’s kidnap with sadness and had asked members of the public to volunteer information about his abductors and other criminal elements among them.

The Governor said the incident was also a wake-up call on security agencies to step up surveillance in order to forestall a reoccurrence of the criminal act.

The Governor described the Tito boss as a seasoned entrepreneur who had contributed immensely to the economy of the state by investing in agriculture and other profitable ventures which have provided employment opportunities for many youths.

Responding, Chief Akinkunmi said he was humbled and encouraged by the Governor’s visit despite his very busy schedule, saying he was delighted that the Governor showed commitment and concern during his ordeal in the kidnappers’ den.