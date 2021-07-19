From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the killing of two humanitarian aid workers and six others in Guma Local Government Area by violent herdsmen.

‘The presidency is not yet ready to address the insecurity in the country perpetrated by herdsmen based on its body language,” Ortom stated this in a chat with reporters on Monday, lamenting that one of his relatives who is a 200 level undergraduate at the Benue State University Makurdi was also killed in the attack.

The governor disclosed that the killers used one of the health workers’ phones to send a message that they would continue to kill until the ranching law of the state was repealed.

The governor maintained that a situation where violent herdsmen and their sponsors are allowed free movement was an indication that injustice was being perpetrated against a section of Nigerians.

Governor Ortom also played host to his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, and National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Sekondus, at the Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom, who addressed reporters at the end of the meeting, said it was part of efforts to rebuild the PDP, adding that it was the process to sustain the confidence Nigerians have in the PDP with a view to winning the forthcoming 2023 general election.

‘This is a family meeting for us to reason together in order to make our party more vibrant because Nigerians are waiting for us to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre in 2023,’ the governor stated.

He explained that the realignment had been ongoing within the party with several meetings held in different states, stressing that more of such meetings would hold in the coming months.

