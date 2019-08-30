Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the murder of Rev. Fr David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Amadu, Taraba State by gunmen as shocking, painful and unfortunate.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to our correspondent condemned the killing of the priest

Ortom, while condoling with the government and people of Taraba State, particularly the Catholic Church over the sad incident urged all relevant security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and put an end to the incessant crisis in the area.

“Governor Ortom joins his Taraba counterpart, Architect Darius Ishaku to call for an end to the bloodletting between the Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State. The Governor says only peace can guarantee meaningful development.

“He urges security operatives to apprehend killers of Reverend Father Tanko to face consequences of their act. Governor Ortom consoles the family of the late Catholic priest and prays that God grants him enternal rest,” the statement read in part.