Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the prolonged crisis between Tiv and Jukuns in Taraba which he noted had gradually spilled over to the state.

The governor stated this while swearing in four newly reappointed special advisers at the Government House in Makurdi yesterday.

He pointed out that it was impossible for the two tribes to dislodge each other from the two states, hence the need for them to embrace peace.

Ortom, noted that the appointees all exhibited hardwork, commitment and dedication to duty in their previous assignments.

These qualities he added had earned them reappointment and charged them to redouble their efforts in assisting his administration to provide selfless service to people.

He stated that people of hard work and good character were needed to man strategic offices to help implement the recommendations of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led Transition Committee.

The governor charged the appointees to be prudent in the discharge of their duties and shun the temptation to get involved in things that would make them regular visitors to anti-graft agencies after their tenure.

The new Special Advisers include Jerome Torshimbe, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), Security Matters; Mrs. Magdalyne Dura, Development Cooperatives, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and NEPAD as well as Joseph Odaudu, Special Duties.

The four advisers all retained their former portfolios which they occupied in the first tenure of Ortom.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Mrs. Dura expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his second tenure and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

She stated that as foot soldiers, they were committed to serve diligently and with total loyalty.