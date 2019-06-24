Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the prolonged crisis between Tiv and Jukun in Taraba State which he noted has gradually spilled over to the Benue State.

The governor who stated this on Monday while swearing in four newly-reappointed special advisers at the Government House in Makurdi, pointed out that it was impossible for the two tribes to dislodge each other from the two states, hence the need for them to embrace peace.

Governor Ortom who noted that the appointees all exhibited hard work, commitment and dedication to duty in their previous assignments which had earned them reappointment, charged them to redouble their efforts in assisting his administration to provide selfless service to people of the state.

He stated that people of hard work and good character are needed to man strategic offices to help implement the recommendations of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led transition committee.

The governor charged the appointees to be prudent in the discharge of their duties and shun the temptation to get involved in things that would make them regular visitors to anti-graft agencies after their tenure.

The new special appointees included Elder Jerome Torshimbe, adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Col. Paul Hemba (rtd.), Security Matters, Dr. Mrs. Magdalyne Dura, Development Cooperatives, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and NEPAD as well as Joseph Odaudu, Special Duties.

The four special advisers all retained the portfolios which they occupied in the first tenure of Governor Ortom.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Mrs. Dura expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his second tenure and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

She stated that as foot soldiers, they were committed to serve diligently and with total loyalty.