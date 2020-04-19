Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has, on behalf of the Government and people of the State, sent heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, maintained that the demise of a loved one such as a trusted aide can be devastating.

While describing death as the inevitable end for which mankind must prepare at all times, Governor Ortom extended his sympathies to the Kyari family and prayed that God may grant the deceased eternal rest.