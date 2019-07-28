Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has condoled his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the loss as painful and devastating.

Ortom who described the late Alhaji Badami as a patriot who made selfless contributions to the country during his military career, sympathised with the government and people of Adamawa State.

The governor who maintained that Alhaji Badami lived a fulfilled life prayed that the deceased may have eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.