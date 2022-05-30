From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his nomination as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the just concluded party primary held in Abuja.

The Governor, in a state signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur on Monday urged all Nigerians to unite under the umbrella of the PDP to rescue the country.

“In John 3.27, the Bible says “A man can receive nothing except it’s given to him from above.” So, for the benefit of all Nigerians for whom we strive to make society better, let us now come together under the leadership of the party and be focused to dislodge the APC who have destroyed the very essence of our nationhood, by winning the 2023 general election to restore the dignity of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

“Let me on behalf of myself, the government and people of Benue State heartily congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his nomination as the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections.

The Governor expressed the believe that with Atiku’s experience and goodwill across all facets of this nation, his election as the standard bearer of the PDP is a clear indication that Party has begun the historic journey back to power in 2023.

“I’m confident that you will put forward your election to restore security in every nook and cranny of the country, revive our collapsed economy, and bring back Nigeria’s dignity where the sanctity of human lives of all Nigerian citizens will be respected. This will also make the social life of every Nigerian much more meaningful as you will rescue Nigeria from bottom to top.

Ortom who described the presidential nomination exercise as credible and transparent, also commended all the other presidential aspirants, especially Governor Nyesom Wike for exhibiting courage, patriotism and extraordinary spirit of sportsmanship throughout their campaigns across the country leading to the National Convention.

He however stressed the need for all patriotic members of the party to unite and ensure the success of the party in all forthcoming elections because the unity and supremacy of our party must be respected.

