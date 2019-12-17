Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has on behalf of the government and people of Benue State congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase maintained that it is the duty of all Nigerians to always pray for sustained good health and wisdom of the President as he steers affairs of the country.

“He says the task of addressing the security, economic and other challenges facing the country is a collective responsibility.

“Governor Ortom joins millions of other Nigerians in wishing Mr President a memorable birthday celebration,” the statement read in part.