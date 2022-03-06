From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing a Benue son, Dr. Sunny Echono, an architect, as the new Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Governor Ortom recalled that Arch Echono was the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, who retired after a meritorious service to the nation.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor congratulated the new TETFUND boss for the appointment, stressing that his outstanding performance as in the Ministry of Education earned him the recognition and appointment to higher responsibility.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I am delighted with this well-deserved appointment. Dr. Echono is a good ambassador of Benue State and distinguished citizen of Nigeria. His diligence and wealth of experience in the management of human and material resources over the years will be the needed asset in his new assignment,” Ortom stated.

The governor, while wishing Echono a successful tenure at TETFUND, urged him to sustain his high administrative and professional excellence, high moral and ethical standards that had brought him thus far.

He urged him to take cognizance of the diversity and interest of all Nigerians while taking decisions.