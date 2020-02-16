Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated Chief Douye Diri on his victory at the Supreme Court and swearing-in as Governor of Bayelsa State.

The Governor stated this in a message of felicitation on behalf of the people and government of Benue State said the emergence of Chief Diri as Bayelsa Governor has confirmed the Bible book of John 3:27 which says “A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from Heaven”.

Governor Ortom who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) Terver Akase expressed confidence in the ability of Chief Diri to provide development to Bayelsa people in all aspects of the economy.

“He commends the judiciary for once more demonstrating courage in upholding truth and justice.

“Governor Ortom wishes the new Bayelsa Governor a successful tenure, and commends Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for its resilience while the case lasted in court,” Ortom said.