Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has, on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, described Governor Obaseki’s victory as a true reflection of the wishes of Edo people and not the machinations of some individuals and self-made gods.

Governor Ortom commended the dogged determination of Governor Obaseki to overcome intimidation and uphold the mandate his people popularly gave him.

“The Governor equally congratulates the people of Edo State, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who was the Chairman of PDP Campaign Team for the 2020 Edo Governorship election.

“He says the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC also deserves plaudits for the credible conduct of the polls without yielding to pressure to thwart the will of the people

“Governor Ortom prays God to continue to guide his Edo State counterpart to enable him serve his people in the second term,” the statement read in part