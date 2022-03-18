From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, on their inauguration and assumption of office.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, hailed the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) for his vision and promise to make Anambra a mega-industrialised economy.

In the statement which was made available to newsmen on Friday, Ortom expressed the confidence that although Soludo was coming into government at a time the economy of the country was at an all-time low, and insecurity has posed a major challenge in the country, he will use his wealth of experience as a renowned economist and a technocrat in the management of CBN to contribute positively to the challenges facing the country.

Orr further stated that the election of Soludo will usher in a greater cooperation between Benue and Anambra in many ways in terms of business and other economic development.

“Let me congratulate you and your deputy on your assumption of office as Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra State. I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they gave you at your election.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience, and as one who managed the economy of Nigeria at the highest level to help stabilise these challenges.

“You are coming into office at a time the country is going through very difficult times economically and a monstrous insecurity, I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra, especially as you have assured of making the state an alluring investment destination,” the statement concluded.

